start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
spacer Otselic Valleyarrow Closed spacer

CAC invites art aficionados to MET bus trip

NORWICH—The Chenango Arts Council announces a unique experience for art aficionados interested in visiting one of the most highly-regarded collections of fine works in the U.S.

Reservations are now being accepted for a CAC-hosted bus trip to New York City's very own Metropolitan Museum of Art, and you're invited. The Arts Council has done all the legwork, and all arrangements have been made.

Those interested can join the CAC staff on March 31 for a tour of The Met for just $115 per person, which includes travel both ways along with admission to The Met.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook