CAC invites art aficionados to MET bus trip

NORWICH—The Chenango Arts Council announces a unique experience for art aficionados interested in visiting one of the most highly-regarded collections of fine works in the U.S.

Reservations are now being accepted for a CAC-hosted bus trip to New York City's very own Metropolitan Museum of Art, and you're invited. The Arts Council has done all the legwork, and all arrangements have been made.

Those interested can join the CAC staff on March 31 for a tour of The Met for just $115 per person, which includes travel both ways along with admission to The Met.