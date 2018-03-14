Chenango schools opt for discussions instead of walkouts

CHENANGO COUNTY – One month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., students nationwide are staging a 17-minute walkout of school Wednesday to protest gun violence.

The 17-minute walkout is in honor of each of the victims who lost their lives on February 14. But student leaders at Norwich High School, Sherburne-Earlville High School, and Oxford High School have organized a different way to honor the victims without leaving the school.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, NHS will hold a 17-minute all-school assembly as part of its Save Our Schools (SOS) initiative created by NHS YES Leads students. The assembly will include a performance by the school's Madrigal choir, a remembrance of lives lost last month, and an overview of the newly founded SOS initiative.

"The plan we developed came from a team of NHS students with much thought, careful consideration, grace, and maturity," wrote NHS Principal Kisten Giglio in a letter to parents. "I truly cannot express to you how proud I am of our students for their conversation surrounding this issue."