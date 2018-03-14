Garcia’s NCAA journey starts Thursday

Pat Newell Photo

BINGHAMTON – A dream is becoming a reality for unseeded Frankie Garcia of the Binghamton Bearcats. This Thursday, March 15, Garcia makes his first appearance at the NCAA Division-I wrestling championships.

Garcia, a former two-time New York State Champion as a member of the Norwich Purple Tornado, knew he was packing his bags for Cleveland, Ohio after he won his semifinal match with a 7-5 decision at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championships two weeks ago.

During the EIWA Championships, Garcia knocked off three nationally ranked wrestlers to place second.

“I am nothing but ecstatic to be going to the NCAA tournament,” said Garcia. “This has been one of the biggest dreams of mine since I could last remember and to make this dream a reality is a feeling that is indescribable.