School addresses parents' concerns at safety night meeting

NEW BERLIN – After receiving multiple school related threats, Unadilla Valley held a safety night meeting last Thursday; the school described their security measures and addressed parent's questions on security alternatives, such as potentially arming teachers and installing metal detectors at the school's entrances.

"Tonight is all about how we prepare for the unexpected," said Unadilla Valley Superintendent Robert Mackey to the parents and students who attended the safety meeting.

According to Mackey, the school has already made numerous security preparations.

He said the school's exterior doors remain locked throughout and after the school day, there are 85 smart cameras that can track and recognize specific types of movement, and they have a full-time resource officer hired from the New Berlin Police Department.