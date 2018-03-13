11 graduate from Basic Security Guard Course at BOCES

On Saturday, February 24th, eleven participants completed the NYS Eight-Hour Pre-assignment Basic Security Guard Course at DCMO BOCES. The class taught the basics of security including the role of a security guard, the powers and limitations, how to handle emergency situations, general communication and public relations. Pictured: Quin Smith, Joseph Doyle, Alexa Bates, Samantha Johnson, Benjamin Gonzales. Back Left to Right: Allan Soper, Shawn Simpson, Marie Whitehill, Michael Smith, Matthew Gross, and Rusty Cole. The course was taught by Gary Ramsey, Security and Law Enforcement Instructor. The next class is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, at the Harrold Campus BOCES, in Sidney Center. For more information or to register call 607-335-1210 or email Mary Carson at carsonm@dcmoboces.com.