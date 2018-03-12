start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
Norwich FD wants to use drone it bought 3 years ago

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 12th, 2018

NORWICH – The Norwich Fire Department purchased a drone for emergency response assistance almost three years ago, but due to liability and licensing issues, they’ve been unable to use it.

“When we originally purchased the drone for $1,000 we were on the forefront of using this kind of technology, but we quickly realized that there were a lot of insurance and liability issues,” said Chenango County Emergency Management Officer A Wesley Jones.

To help determine if the drone can still be used, Jones, Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Burlinson, and Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Ford traveled to the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany to attend a drone based informational seminar.


