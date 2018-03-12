Atoms second-half energy pushes past Lady Bobcats

Frank Speziale Photo

SYRACUSE — In a tennis match like game, the Atoms of Syracuse Academy of Science (SAS) took a small 8-0 run late in the fourth. As the Bobcats have done all season long when trailing, Bainbridge-Guilford answered with an 8-0 run of their own.

With under two minutes left, the Atoms’ pulled in an offensive rebound and finished the basket to give SAS the lead for good. Taking a few trips to the free-throw line to seal the deal, the Atoms moved onto the New York state final four with a final score of 62-57 over the Bobcats in the Class C Regional final game.

SAS, with their height advantage over B-G took the opening tip and scored immediately. The basket came from Lyrick Jackson, the Atoms’ leading scorer. Their six-foot forward Erykah Pasha added a 15-footer and SAS held a 4-0 lead.

The Bobcats quickly answered with the one-two punch of Abi and Erica Selfridge. Abi finished at the rim and Erica knocked down her shot from beyond the three-point arc, giving the lead back to Bainbridge-Guilford.