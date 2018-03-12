Donations sought to plant memorial trees for former Norwich superintendent

NORWICH – In memory of former superintendent of Norwich City School District Dr. Robert Cleveland who passed in 2017, donations are being accepted to commemorate Cleveland by planting a memorial tree at each of the district's four schools.

From 1980 until his retirement in 2000, Cleveland was superintendent of NCSD. In 2008, Cleveland came out of retirement and assumed the role of interim principal at Norwich High School as his final assignment.

"During his 20-plus year tenure, he proved to be a competent leader with great insight and vision," said former NCSD educator and organizer of the memorial tree initiative, Jim Wysor. "He understood the importance of education and cared deeply for each and every employee of our district."

Wysor, who taught for the district under Cleveland for over 20 years, said it is his hope to have a tree and plaque erected conspicuously at Stanford Gibson Primary School, Perry Browne Elementary School, Norwich Middle School, and Norwich High School in memoriam of Cleveland.

In order to finance the memorial trees, Wysor is asking people who are willing and able to consider making a monetary donation towards the purchase of the trees and plaques.

Wysor said he expects that $1,000 will cover the project, as he is allowing $150 per tree. Any money raised that is not needed for the memorial tree project will be added to Cleveland's memorial scholarship fund, said Wysor.

Donations may be sent to the Norwich City School District in care of Deputy Superintendent Robert Wightman, and checks can be made payable to the Dr. Robert Cleveland Memorial Tree Fund.

If you have any questions, call Wysor at (607) 316-3328.