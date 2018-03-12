Norwich bowling climbs back for a third-place finish at New York State Championships; Fuller and Scott finish in Top 40

SYRACUSE – Over 200 boys and girls took to the newly designed lanes at the Syracuse Oncenter convention Center on Saturday for the New York State Bowling Championships. Nine of those bowlers were from Chenango County vying for a title to bring home to their schools with seven making up the Norwich Boys Bowling team who competed in nine games in the earlier part of the day.

Brandyn Scott of Greene and Ed Fuller of Bainbridge-Guilford were two of the seven members that comprised the Section IV boys team that competed in the composite division during the evening session.

Kicking off the day at 8 a.m. were Nick Deady, Scott Manwarren, Cameron Birtch, AJ Little and Dylan Gladstone for the Purple Tornado.

As this was the first time any Norwich bowling team had reached this part of the season, the five boys displayed their jitters, taking some time to settle down and find their groove. By the third game, the Purple bowled an 826, finishing their morning pin total at 2304.

Norwich’s score after the three games seeded them seventh for their second session of three games.