Oxford FFA receives Living to Serve Grant from National FFA organization

INDIANAPOLIS – The Oxford FFA chapter in Oxford, NY has been awarded $1,200 as part of the Spring Semester-Long Living to Serve Grant program. The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support service-learning projects that address needs within the focus areas of community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.

Oxford FFA plans to help educate the Oxford Academy School Community by purchasing a Tower Garden to help grow fresh produce in the classrooms of our District. This project with increase agricultural education and awareness as well as providing a fresh source of lettuces, herbs and other quick growing produce that can be grown in the the Tower Garden.