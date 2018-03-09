start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
Chenango County prepares to hold rabies clinic

NORWICH – The Chenango County Department of Public Health will host a rabies clinic for dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets in need of vaccination.

The clinic will be held on March 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on 31 East Main St. in the Norwich Fire Station.

New York State Public Health Rabies Law requires that all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets receive immunization against Rabies no later than four months of age and NYS Agriculture & Markets requires dogs to be licensed at four months of age.


