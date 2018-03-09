Baker sisters organize spaghetti supper fundraiser for Sunday

NORWICH – Norwich High School juniors and twin sisters Hannah and Brenna Baker will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Taylor's Country House to raise money for their annual Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) Kids Ride, which benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Since the sisters first brought the PMC Kids Ride to New York State in 2016, the budding philanthropists have raised over $25,000 to be donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in an effort fight cancer and honor their family and friends whose lives have been affected by the disease. The 2018 PMC Kids Ride to New York State will be held on June 3 in Norwich.

"We hope to have a large turnout at the spaghetti dinner on Sunday," said the sisters. "This will help us raise a lot of money which will help find a cure for cancer."