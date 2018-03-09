Spectrum boasts change; some remain skeptical

NORWICH – Spectrum consumers surrounding its Binghamton service area recently received what Spectrum considers an upgrade––but for many, it’s an upgrade they didn’t ask for.

According to a press release Spectrum sent out before making the change to all-digital cable, “The all-digital upgrade is scheduled to begin in February 2018, with different communities across the region upgrading each week through the end of March.”

It stated, “Spectrum is directly notifying customers of their specific upgrade date and the need to acquire a Spectrum digital receiver for each of their TVs. Spectrum’s Binghamton service area includes customers in and around the cities of Binghamton, Elmira, Corning, Hornell, Norwich, Oneonta and Jamestown.”

Senior Director of Communications Lara Pritchard said she believes there are a lot of misconceptions about the change that Time Warner Cable and Spectrum are trying to address.

“Customers will need to take action by installing a Spectrum digital receiver on each of their TVs. The rule of thumb is, if you plug your TV directly to the cable outlet in the wall, you’ll need a digital box,” Pritchard said.