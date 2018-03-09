Not so small Atoms are next for the Lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford

BAINBRIDGE – The Class C New York State Tournament field is now down to 10 teams. After their recent win over Watkins Glen in the Section IV Championship game, the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford are one of the 10 remaining.

The Lady Bobcats are set up to face winner of Section III, the Syracuse Academy of Science (SAS) Atoms on Saturday, March 10 at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

Currently, the 21-1 Bobcats sits at the top of the NYSSWA rankings while SAS comes in at number 5 with their 18-4 record.

Bainbridge-Guilford will need to be ready to face a defense that is known for basketball. Between a plethora of zone defenses the Atoms will be throwing at them or the full-court man-to-man, the Bobcats will have to be ready for any defense from SAS.

The Atoms will switch often to make an offense panic and turn the ball over. So far this season, SAS has taken 286 balls from their opponent this season. B-G will have to take care of the ball, limiting their turnovers.

Defensively, the Bobcats will need to contain Lyrik Jackson, SAS’s senior standout guard who is currently averaging 18.1 points per game.