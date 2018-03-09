UV Storm and Tully Knights to collide at regional finals

NEW BERLIN – Fresh off their Section IV Championship win, the Unadilla Valley Storm now enters the New York State Regional final game against Section III’s Tully Knights on Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

Tully topped powerhouse Cooperstown, 49-48 in the Section III championship game on Sunday, March 4, at the Syracuse University Dome. Earlier this season, UV faced Cooperstown, losing 64-52.

The Knights currently carry a record of 20-4 and will be looking to make it 21-4 against the Storm.

Juniors Tyler and Jake Edinger, Tully’s two starting guards, like to shoot the three-pointer often but will get out and run following a defensive rebound. The two have combined to make a total of 51 three-point goals this season (an average of 2.1 made per game), leading the Knights in the column.

Jake Edinger averages 11.9 points per game, the second leading scorer for the team from Section III. Tully’s points usually come from inside the paint and from the hand of their 6-foot-6-inch senior center, Joe Crawford.

Crawford averages 17.9 points per game currently. and a good amount of his points come off the offensive glass. Unadilla Valley will need to keep Crawford off the boards at both ends of the floor as he pulls down 8.8 rebounds per game. The Tully team is a strong team on the boards as they have grabbed nearly 35 rebounds every game this season.