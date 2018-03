OWEGO – The kids of All-American BMX were on the track Saturday, March 3. A total six members raced at Grippen Park BMX and all placed in the top of their age level class.

Finishing in first place of the 9-and-under novice class was Liam ‘Bad to the Bone’ Ballin. Teammates Camyrn ‘Crazy Legs’ Searfoss brought home a second place finish while Timmy ‘the Boss’ White raced his way to third.