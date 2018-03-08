Searson brings high-energy fiddling, vocals, step dancing to 6OTS

OXFORD – On Friday, March 9, at 7:30 pm, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome Canadian band Searson, hailing from the Ottawa Valley, Ontario. Touring for well over a decade, sisters Erin and Colleen Searson have developed their own original style of high energy fiddling, passionate vocals, and step dancing. A love of incorporating the Ottawa Valley style music with Celtic, East Coast, Scottish, and various other styles can be heard throughout the live show.

Growing up in the Ottawa Valley, Ontario, Canada these sisters began to study music at a very young age, performing locally and competing at Step Dance & Fiddle Contests. Since the age of 4, Erin has been classically trained through the Royal Conservatory of music in piano. Colleen has been studying violin and fiddle methods from all styles around the world since age 9, while both began step dance lessons before the age of 9. This prepared the sisters to grow and expand as they became accomplished performers and musicians and increasingly began to tour across borders and overseas.