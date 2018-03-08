St. Joseph to celebrate 170 years of parish life Sunday

Tyler Murphy photo

OXFORD – Members of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oxford will celebrate its annual Feast Day Celebration and the 170th anniversary of the founding of its parish on Sunday, March 11 beginning with a special mass at 10 a.m.

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham will be present for the celebration, as well as the Knights of Columbus from Oxford, Greene, and Whitney Point.

"We're going to have a special mass with the bishop and the knights, and we'll be presenting to the church a new St. Joseph's statue that was donated by a parishioner," said St. Joseph Church member Cathy Rood.