Turkey Season is fast approaching as May 1st is around the corner

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – While it’s hard to imagine now with the return of snow, May 1 is just around the corner. Turkey season is even closer if you are planning to take a youth hunter out on the Youth Turkey Hunt weekend, held April 22 and 23.

With the snow hindering a lot of outdoor activity, you can take this time to go through your gear and decide if there is anything you will need to upgrade or replace this season. This will help put you at an advantage over hunters who are waiting until the last minute and cannot find the exact product they are looking for too close to the season to order it in.

If you have a turkey hunting vest, get it out and go through the pockets. Did you forget to take your mouth calls out and put them in the fridge at the end of the season last year? How are your decoys looking? Did a mouse chew holes in anything or in your vest? These are just little reminders before the season starts today.