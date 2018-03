NORWICH – This Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Town of Norwich will host a Naloxone (Narcan) training where community members can learn to “Save a Life” of someone experiencing an overdose. The training is free and open to the public and will be held at the Norwich Town Hall at 157 County Road 32A.

According to Norwich Town Councilman Debra Cubbedge, “This is something that people can do locally to address the opioid epidemic that is affecting our families and our community.”