Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – On Thursday night Stanford Gibson Elementary School held its annual Dr. Seuss night as a way to honor the late author on his birthday and bring families to the school for a night of activities and interactive displays.

Dr. Seuss night featured 15 different activity stations, including Go Dog Go scooter races, a Horton Hears a Who maze, Red Fish “Balloon” Fish, the Grinch’s puzzler math game, a Hop on Pop obstacle course, and more.