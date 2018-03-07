Winter storm warning cancelled; advisory in effect

CHENANGO COUNTY – The winter storm warning in effect for Chenango County Wednesday was cancelled by the National Weather Service at Binghamton after a major change in the storm’s trajectory.

It was initially forecasted Norwich would receive six to eight inches of snow throughout the day Wednesday with localized amounts up to a foot, but the National Weather Service at Binghamton cancelled the warning early Wednesday morning and instead implemented a winter weather advisory calling for about three inches before 7 a.m. Thursday.

City of Norwich/Chenango County Emergency Operations Center published on its Facebook page that the amendment from a warning to an advisory comes after overnight forecasts noted a significant shift of the storm to the east, resulting in less snow in Chenango County.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District, Norwich City School District, Otselic Valley Central School District, Oxford Academy and Central School District, Sherburne-Earlville Central School District, and Valley Heights Christian Academy were all closed Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

A number of school districts have opted to close early on Wednesday. Afton Central School District will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., Greene Central School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and its board of education meeting is postponed until Thursday.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer