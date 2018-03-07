No injures in Tuesday's three-vehicle crash with Oxford school bus

NORWICH – On Tuesday a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus resulted in no injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

At around noon the City of Norwich Fire Department was dispatched to a three-car motor vehicle crash involving a Oxford school bus on County Route 32 near the Maple Grove Trailer park in Norwich.

There were 15 students aboard the bus, headed back to the Oxford Academy School District from DCMO BOCES in Norwich, and none were injured in the accident.