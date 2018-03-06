Oxford Legion Auxiliary donates to primary school to promote literature

OXFORD – The Fort Hill American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit #376 held their annual benefit Harvest Dinner this past October to raise money for the Finch Book and Education Fund. At the February 25, Post 376 Sunday Community Breakfast, president Jan Pollard presented a donation check for $600, to Renae Ruff, Oxford Primary School library along with Kathleen Hansen, Oxford Academy Primary School Principal. The donation is for the purchase of books for the elementary students to promote literacy.

Annually, proceeds from the ALA Unit 376’s Harvest dinner are used for the Finch Book and Education Fund, named after Sarah “Sally” Finch, a once proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Under Sally’s direction, to promote literacy in the community, the Oxford Auxiliary decided to start a book fund in the fall of 2000 with proceeds from their annual Harvest Dinner. After Sally passed away in December of 2003, the Auxiliary changed the name to honor her. This memorial fund provides books for the Oxford Academy Primary School students. To date, Unit 376 has donated well over $7,000. The Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank all of those who generously contributed to this good cause.