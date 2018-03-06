Norwich Indoor Track and Field finishes season strong at New York State Championship Meet

STATEN ISLAND – While the Tornado Indoor Track and Field members may not have come home with a state title, the group of six athletes from Norwich finished on strong note with more school records being broken while competing at the State Championship meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Saturday, March 3.

After breaking Norwich’s Indoor 4x200 record at the Section IV Championship meet, David Berger, Eric Conant, Nik Barber and Gabe Gawronski have continued to lower the time each meet after. At the State Qualifying meet, the team finished with a time of 1:35.69.

The group again finished with a strong time and took .36 seconds off, giving the season a final time and new school record of 1:35.33. That time was good enough for 16th place out of 21 teams. Of their heat, Berger, Conant, Barber and Gawronski finished third of the six teams.