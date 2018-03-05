11-year-old Norwich dancer to be featured in Syracuse rendition of Aladdin

SYRACUSE – For the last two months, 11-year-old Donna Frech dancer Gillian Safavizadeh has been preparing for her first role alongside professional dancers with the Syracuse City Ballet for its rendition of the Disney film Aladdin.

Gillian will play a beggar in the Syracuse City Ballet's rendition of Aladdin on March 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater in the Syracuse OnCenter.

Gillian decided to audition for the ballet after she and her mom, Ketherine, saw the Syracuse City Ballet put on Snow White in 2017. The show inspired Gillian, who said, "I want to do that."