Greater Norwich Foundation offers scholarships

NORWICH – Graduates or soon-to-be graduates of Norwich High School who need financial aid to help continue their higher education are invited to apply for scholarships available through The Greater Norwich Foundation. Money is also available to help current high school students who are taking college-level or other accredited courses before completing high school.

Scholarships offered by the Foundation include the Clara Robbins Memorial Scholarships, the Marcia Stewart Memorial Scholarship, the Esther C. Flanagan Scholarship, the Thomas H. Ivory Scholarship, the H. William Smith Jr. Technical Scholarship, the Robert N. Endries Scholarship, the Edward J. Lee Law Scholarship, and some additional unspecified grant money.