Recent high school graduate arrested for making terrorist threat

PLYMOUTH – Police Investigators arrested a Plymouth man after the Cortland Sheriff's office received a report of someone making a threat to the Cortland High School.

Jensen P. Schack, 19, a Cortland High School graduate was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. Investigators allegedly tracked Schack after he posted photos and videos in which he made threats directed towards Cortland High School, and with assistance from the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, they executed a search warrant of Schack's residence early Saturday morning.


