The Norwich Pee-Wee Wrestling team had a good weekend at the Greene tournament they participated in in early February. Seen in the picture are a group before practice one day. Standing back row from left to right are Braden Reid, Jacob “Ice Man” Prentice, Niko DeRensis, Braden Hagenbuch, Coach Matt Telesky. Kneeling in the front row from left to right are Rocky Burke, Cooper Vischi, Robert “Mad Dog” Cunningham, Chris Brower, Cameron Smith, and Drew “Gorilla” Telesky. Missing from picture are Jameson Revoir and Coach David Schuster. (Submitted Photo)