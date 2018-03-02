Unadilla Valley Storm: Cinderella Story of Section IV Class C Basketball Tournament

NEW BERLIN – The Storm will be seeking their first Section IV title in program history Sunday afternoon when they play the Tioga Tigers at SUNY Cortland.

So far this year’s tournament has seen two higher seeds fall at the hands of Unadilla Valley and the Storm will be looking to add the fourth seeded Tigers to the list after the finals.

UV will have their hands full with the quickness, athleticism and strength of Tioga, who upset the top-seed Walton 58-52 Tuesday night to reach the championship game.

One key player that Unadilla Valley head coach Matt Osborne is really focused on is the Tigers point guard, Nick Klossner. “[Nick] is quick, athletic and makes good decisions when he gets in the lane,” said Osborne. “He keeps his dribble alive and always finds the open man.”

The Storm will look to keep Klossner out of the paint, which is where he usually ends up following his strong dribble penetration through the defense. Once there, he can draw defenders to him, leaving a man open underneath.

That man is usually Tioga’s Connor Hutchinson, who stands about 6-feet-2-inches tall. Not very ‘big’ but Hutchinson very strong inside has the capability of hitting the boards hard. “Not only can [Connor] be big on the glass, he will also step outside and shoot the three.” said Osborne.