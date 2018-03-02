Section IV Finals: Bobcats vs. Senecas…Part 2

BAINBRIDGE – Last season’s sectional run for the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford ended in the finals at Tompkins-Cortland Community College to the Watkins Glen Senecas with a heartbreaking loss, 37-35.

Following the win, the Senecas went on two win the New York State Class C Championship.

Almost one year later, the two teams will meet in almost the same setting with the same stakes on the line: A Section IV Class C Championship and a season to continue.

While Watkins Glen is looking to defend both their sectional and state titles, Bainbridge-Guilford is hoping to avenge their loss to the Senecas a year ago.

The Bobcats will more than likely be facing the Watkins Glen man-to-man defense in the front court with a full court press. The press by the Senecas will be to force Bainbridge-Guilford into committing silly turnovers, something in the games that I have watched doesn’t happen very often.

For the most part, the Bobcats take care of the ball and can handle the pressure well. With their three guards – Jill Cannistra, Kori Thornton and Erica Selfridge – that can handle the ball well, Bainbridge-Guilford can get the ball across half court with their forwards flashing to the ball.

The key is they will need to not panic.

When I watched them play against Delhi in the MAC Championship at Binghamton Events Center, the Bobcats handled the press by the Lady Bulldogs early in the game. It wasn’t until later when Bainbridge-Guilford started to feel the pressure and began to panic. This led the strong comeback effort by Delhi, nearly taking a lead late in the fourth.