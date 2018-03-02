In like a Lion... March begins with a winter storm

CHENANGO COUNTY – All of Chenango County's school districts closed Friday in anticipation of the snowstorm that forecasted 12 to 18 inches of snow before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service at Binghamton issued an updated Winter Storm Warning early Friday morning forecasting 11 to 17 inches in Chenango County, noting that the heaviest snow will occur in the morning hours. Snow accumulations could be higher in areas of high elevation.

Chenango County Director of Emergency Management Matt Beckwith said as of Thursday evening, all roadways in the county and the Chenango County Offices were anticipated to remain open as scheduled. He advised motorists to use caution and to dress for the weather, and also to notify the proper authorities in the event they come across any downed power lines or trees.