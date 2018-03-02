start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
Annual seed swap at Oxford Farmers’ Market

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 2nd, 2018

OXFORD – Muddy roads, swelling rivers, patches of snow on thawing soil…. Time to start counting out seeds! And what better place to do so than at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market’s fourth annual Community Seed Swap?

This Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on Main Street in Oxford, Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market will host its fourth annual Community Seed Swap.

Bring your extra open-pollinated seeds to the Community Seed Swap table where local farmer and baker Tanee D’Agostino will share his knowledge and enthusiasm about seed-saving and seed-sharing practices, as well as his newest interest in mushroom cultivation. Packets, labels and supplies will be provided, as well as seed catalogs to peruse and books pertaining to organic gardening, composting, and wild foraging. Many farmers and gardeners save and purchase more seeds than they can use. Seed swapping is a great way to make sure the potential of those extra seeds isn’t wasted, to learn about new varieties from fellow gardeners, and to share hearty heritage seeds (some saved for generations). It is also cost-saving and fun.


