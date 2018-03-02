start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
Unadilla Valley School District updates contract with resource officer

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 2nd, 2018

NEW BERLIN – Last July the Unadilla Valley Central School District (UVCSD) signed a five-year contract with the New Berlin Police Department to have a full-time resource officer in the school.

The school re-hired Resource Officer John Lowe, who has been involved with the school since 2013. Previously the school had hired Lowe on a one-year basis.

“My job here at UV is to protect students, guests, and faculty. Their safety and security is my number one priority,” said Lowe. “If it came down to it, I would lay down my life for our students. That’s why I’m here.”

With the signing of the five-year contract, Lowe says that now more than ever it’s important for schools to embrace the resource officer program.


