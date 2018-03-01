start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
spacer Aftonarrow Closed Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Closed Norwicharrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed spacer

Sen. Fred Akshar brings together school superintendents and law enforcement for “School Safety Summit”

BINGHAMTON – On Monday, Senator Fred Akshar brought together local superintendents and representatives from 29 local schools and school districts in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware Counties along with members of law enforcement from state, county and local municipal law enforcement agencies for the first in a series “School Safety Summits.”

Through these round table discussions with stakeholders, Akshar seeks to learn more about the safety challenges faced by both educators and law enforcement while identifying and assessing any additional needs to ensure the safety of our local students.

Following the initial roundtable with school administrators and law enforcement, Akshar plans on meeting with local teachers and students in the coming weeks as well.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook