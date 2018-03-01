Sen. Fred Akshar brings together school superintendents and law enforcement for “School Safety Summit”

BINGHAMTON – On Monday, Senator Fred Akshar brought together local superintendents and representatives from 29 local schools and school districts in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware Counties along with members of law enforcement from state, county and local municipal law enforcement agencies for the first in a series “School Safety Summits.”

Through these round table discussions with stakeholders, Akshar seeks to learn more about the safety challenges faced by both educators and law enforcement while identifying and assessing any additional needs to ensure the safety of our local students.

Following the initial roundtable with school administrators and law enforcement, Akshar plans on meeting with local teachers and students in the coming weeks as well.