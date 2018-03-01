Bluesy, Country-Rock Singer Kerri Powers Performs at 6 On The Square

OXFORD – At 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 2, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome Kerri Powers to the stage. A talented singer/songwriter, Kerri has been hailed as exactly what was planned when the Americana genre was born.

Destined to be a musician from the start, Kerri spent her childhood reading, painting, writing stories, learning guitar and composing her first songs at the tender age of nine. By her own admission, she was a shy child, but her creative pursuits gave her an appreciation of the larger world around her. Those instincts seemed to have been bred naturally, given that there was undeniable talent embedded in her genes. Bing Crosby was a distant relative on her father’s side, while her mother’s relatives were said to be descended from author Herman Melville. Notably too, Powers’ paternal grandmother made her living by playing piano and providing musical accompaniment for silent films, making her a show business standby back in the day.