To avoid trucking water to residents, the Village of New Berlin invests in overdue well repairs

NEW BERLIN – The New Berlin Village Board of Trustees accepted estimates of up to $30,000 earlier this month to repair a well that hasn't been functional for 20 years.

According to the board meeting records, the village board talked about how ideally there should be two wells that regularly supply water to the municipality, but for the past two decades, only one has been kept operational. Officials now face a challenge as rehabilitation work on the only functioning well is being delayed, while work to get the second well functioning.

Village officials said they were only made aware of the well situation within the last year, but the Village Department of Public Works Foreman Gary Bundy disagreed. He said officials were aware that one well had not been working for more than a decade and had not been in regular use.