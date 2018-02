Frank Speziale photo

The Unadilla Valley Storm has been on a path to the Section IV Championship after upsetting No.6 Seed Lansing Tuesday night. Seen here is the electrifying student section that made the trip to SUNY Cortland and the Stormís Dante Dye driving to the hoop in the first half. For the full game recap, turn to Section 2 of todayís edition of The Evening Sun.