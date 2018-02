NORWICH – While out on a mountain bike excursion Tuesday afternoon on the Greenway Trails in Norwich, two Norwich High School tenth graders stumbled upon a region littered with garbage and drug paraphernalia, being referred to by some as 'tent city.'

Norwich Police Department Detective Reuben Roach said while NPD became aware of the area off the Greenway trails and behind the Borden Town Circle in Fall 2017, it's just outside of the city limits and the department's jurisdiction.