Norwich ends ‘17-’18 season with heartbreak

WAVERLY – Battling back from being 13 points down in the second quarter of the contest and keeping the game within arms length, Norwich pulled within one point with seven seconds left. Waverly’s Gavin Judson hit the second of his two free throw attempts for a two point lead.

Following a Tornado timeout, Carson Maynard had a good look at a three as the buzzer sounded. As the ball hung in the air, the Purple Tornado and their fans held their breath hoping his attempt would fall. Sadly, Maynard’s shot hit off the back of the rim and Norwich ended their season to the Waverly Wolverines, 59-57.

The first quarter of play ended with a two point difference in favor of the Wolverines as each basket was exchanged by the opponent on the next trip up the floor.

In the second, Waverly opened up a 10 point lead on the Tornado following a 12-4 run in the first three and a half minutes. The Wolverines extended the lead to 12 after a Jason Jequinto three-pointer with 3:18 left in the first half.