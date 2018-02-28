Bobcats can’t weather the Storm; UV to make first Section IV Finals appearance since 2006

Frank Speziale Photo

CORTLAND – After being held to 10 points for the first two quarters, the Lansing Bobcats made a strong comeback attempt but the Storm of Unadilla Valley held onto its big first half lead to win 51-40 and secure a spot in the Section IV Class C Finals.

UV’s Andrew Jackson hit a long two for the first points of the game. The Storm were the only team to score in the quarter, finishing with an 11-0 run.

Head Coach Matt Osborne said before the game his guys needed to control the boards and they did so, forcing the Bobcats to one-and-done possessions nearly every trip up the court.

All five Unadilla Valley players were getting into the action in the first quarter. Youngster Cameron Osborne finished strong at the rim and got the foul to finish the scoring run in the first.

At the 7:09 mark, Lansing’s Griffin Nelson knocked down a three-pointer to give the Bobcats their first points of the contest.

The Storm showed no signs of calming in the second. That was until two UV players were in foul trouble. Dante Dye was already on the bench in the first with two fouls. With 5:42 left in the half Jackson was sidelined with three.

With Jackson out, Dye finished out the quarter controlling the offense while keeping his foul count remained the same. Dye was looking inside to go to teammate Levi Rifanburg and he was successful. Rifanburg finished the first half with 10 of UV’s 23 points.

But he was also doing big things on the defensive end. One a single Lansing offensive possession, Rifanburg had back-to-back blocks, the second landed in the hands of one of his teammates and the Storm’s Wyatt Grey finished with a baseline drive.