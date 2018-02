NORWICH The Chenango County SPCA (CSPCA) held its 14th annual Fur Ball on Saturday, and it raised over $5,000 for the shelter.

The event was attended by 140 people, and event-coordinator Nancy Swertfager said, "I couldn't be happier with the turn-out, and we're glad people are enjoying it."

Nancy explained that in prior years the CSPCA had been plagued by blizzards, and ultimately poor attendance the night of the Fur Ball events.