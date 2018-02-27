B-G and Greene to meet for third time this season after quarterfinal wins

BAINBRIDGE – Top seeded Bainbridge-Guilford faced early foul trouble but controlled the tempo of the contest, building their lead after every quarter to take the 58-35 win over eight-seed Spencer Van-Etten in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Saturday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 14-5 lead over the Panthers in the first quarter, and added 12 to go into the break up 26-14. Six of their 12 points came from the hand of Jill Cannistra as she hit two from beyond the arc.

Out of the intermission, the Bobcats’ received six from Abi Selfridge and five from Kori Thornton in the quarter to pace B-G to another big scoring quarter.

But in the final quarter of play, the Bobcats totalled their largest of the game to score 17. Selfridge and Palmatier each scored five in the eight minute span.

Palmatier finished with a double-double as she scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. She added six assists to her statline. Abi Selfridge also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

On the other side of the top half of the Class C bracket, Greene found themselves down 10 points with 40 seconds left in third quarter before pulling together a huge come back led by their senior Alyssa Sands’ 28 points to grab the upset win over Odessa-Montour, 57-53.