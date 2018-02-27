Storm to battle with Lansing Bobcats later tonight

CORTLAND – Tonight marks the first sectional semifinal game for head coach Matt Osborne and his Unadilla Valley Storm since 2007, the second year of back-to-back appearances.

The Storm will face the sixth-seed Lansing Bobcats out of the IAC conference after defeating the second-seed Union Springs Friday night.

The Bobcats are currently at an overall record of 13-7 and are recently coming off a upset win over the three-seed and defending Class C State Champion Moravia, 54-49.

With all eyes from Lansing again focusing on Andrew Jackson and Levi Rifanburg for the Storm, UV will need another big game from Wyatt Grey and Dante Dye.

Grey stepped into the big role against Union Springs, scoring his career-best 20 points while playing tough defense and getting to the glass for the rebounds. Grey may pull some attention away from the duo of Jackson and Rifanburg.

Friday night, Dye did his work quietly and off the books as far as points but Dye usually does a pretty good job at getting the offense started and going in the right direction. Both will again be called upon later tonight.