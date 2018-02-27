Purple Tornado Bowling headed to New York State Championship Tournament; Fuller bowls second perfect game of season

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 27th, 2018

WAVERLY – After taking the sectional title a few weeks ago, the Norwich Boys Bowling team is not done claiming titles. After taking the top spot in the Section IV State Qualifying tournament in Waverly, Norwich will head to the New York State Championship tournament on Saturday, March 10 at the Syracuse On Center.

Finishing with a team score of 8196 over the course of nine games, the Purple Tornado finished ahead of Waverly by 170 pins. Greene also participated in the tournament and place sixth but only the top team in the division was able to move on.

All teams and individual bowlers attempting to qualify for the state championships bowled six games at the qualifiers and their three games from the Section IV championship tournament. The six games bowled were done in two sessions, a morning and afternoon.


