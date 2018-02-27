Chenango Students Art Show and Lucy Funke Scholarship deadline

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council is pleased to announce the return of its annual Chenango Area Student Art exhibition on Friday, March 2.

Slated for 7 p.m. at the Arts Council's Mariea Brown and Raymond Galleries, the exhibition recognizes talent from across Chenango county's seven school districts.

With a focus on conventional mediums most often associated with high school art curriculum--mixed media, paint, photography, drawing and 3-D art—submissions are judged by a panel of local art educators from across the county.

In addition to place awards for this years' submissions during an opening reception, two deserving high school seniors will be named as recipients of the 2018 Lucy Funke Scholarships.

The Scholarship, named in honor of Mrs. Lucy Funke, longtime executive director responsible for the success and stature of the Chenango Arts Council as it's known in the community today, awards two-$1,000 scholarships to seniors in Chenango county based on merit and pursuit of the arts as a career through higher education.