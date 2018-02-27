Small Town Perks to open in Bainbridge Thursday

BAINBRIDGE – A new coffee shop is opening in Bainbridge this Thursday, March 1 and will offer all veterans and active military personnel free in-house coffee anytime they stop in.

Small Town Perks, located at 25 West Main Street on NY-206, is a small coffee shop created by Jason and Erica Hall. Opening at 6 a.m. Thursday and closing at 2 p.m., the shop will serve Tom's Coffee from Binghamton, baked goods, teas, homemade soups, cards, gifts, and more.

"I think definitely any new business in any small town is good, and also doing something for the veterans is nice, too" said Jason Hall. "I'm a veteran myself, just shy of 10 years. It's something I hold dear to my heart."