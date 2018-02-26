Strong Storm upsets No. 2 Union Springs; UV moves into semifinals of Class C tournament

UNION SPRINGS – The second-seeded Union Springs made 10 three-pointers in the contest but Unadilla Valley’s Wyatt Grey stepped up into the limelight Friday night, scoring his career-best 20 points to help lead the Storm to the upset win and a spot in the Class C semifinals.

The two teams were tied at 13-13 after one with Andrew Jackson and Levi Rifanburg combining to score 10 to lead UV.

In the second quarter, Union Spring knocked down four from beyond the arc with three coming from the shooting hand of Connor DeChick. But the Storm pulled out a two point lead heading into the halftime behind Jackson’s 10 points. Grey added six in the half with five coming before the intermission.