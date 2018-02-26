No need for the third time charm; Norwich tops Oneonta once again

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Oneonta led by three after one but trailed going into the locker room at halftime following a 15-10 second quarter by the Lady Purple Tornado. Norwich took the lead for good during the quarter, landing spot in the Section IV Class B semifinals.

During that second stanza run by the home team, Norwich received balance scoring from six different players.

Keeping the Yellowjackets in the contest was their senior Athena Basdekis. Basdekis scored seven of Oneonta’s 10 in the quarter.

The Purple added to their lead in the third quarter behind Halea Eaton’s six points as they again outscored the Yellowjackets 11-9.