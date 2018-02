NORWICH – The US Small Business Administration (SBA) Syracuse District Office recently recognized NBT Bank as a top lender of SBA loans in the Large Bank category.

NBT Bank was recognized for being the most active third party lender of 504 loan projects participating in 12 projects totaling more than $6.2 million in loans to small businesses. NBT Bank was also commended for its activity in the 7(a) loan program completing 27 projects totaling more than $5 million.